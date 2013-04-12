Australian shares rise on Wall Street, banks firm

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.2 percent in early deals on Friday, with financials leading as market sentiment was underpinned by another record close on Wall Street.

Biggest lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia led gains in the financials sector, adding 0.6 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 10.1 points to 5,017.2 by 0011 GMT. The index rose 0.8 percent on Thursday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,422.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)