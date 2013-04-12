Australia shares post biggest weekly rise in 9 months

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.1 percent to end the week up 2.5 percent, its biggest weekly rise in nine months, as market sentiment was underpinned by a record close on Wall Street.

Gains, however, were capped by weakness in miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 6.4 points higher at 5,013.5, according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 2.5 percent for the week, the biggest rise since July 2012.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session 0.6 percent, or 26.2 points higher at 4,435.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)