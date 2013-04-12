FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares post biggest weekly rise in 9 months
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 12, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares post biggest weekly rise in 9 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.1 percent to end the week up 2.5 percent, its biggest weekly rise in nine months, as market sentiment was underpinned by a record close on Wall Street.

Gains, however, were capped by weakness in miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 6.4 points higher at 5,013.5, according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 2.5 percent for the week, the biggest rise since July 2012.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session 0.6 percent, or 26.2 points higher at 4,435.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.