Australia shares seen lower on weak commodities, focus turns to China data
April 14, 2013 / 11:16 PM / in 4 years

Australia shares seen lower on weak commodities, focus turns to China data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Monday, following a sharp drop in commodities
prices on Friday. Investors, concerned about global growth and
the outlook for raw materials demand, are awaiting a slew of
data from China, including GDP figures, due out later in the
session.
    
    * Local share price index futures were down 0.4
percent to 4,997, a 16.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged up 0.1
percent on Friday. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 2.0
points to 4,437.8 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, retreating
from the previous session's record highs on a drop in financial
shares,  but major indexes had the biggest weekly gains since
the first week of the year.  
    * Copper fell 3 percent on Friday as concern about slowing
economic growth raised uncertainty over the base metals demand
outlook. Abundant supply and inventories of the metal put
further pressure on prices. 
    * A landslide at Rio Tinto's Bingham Canyon mine in
Utah, the United States, extended further into the pit than
predicted, and there was greater damage to equipment than
previously estimated, Rio's Kennecott unit said on Friday.
 
    * China will release a slew of key economic data on Monday,
including GDP, industrial production and retail sales. 
    * Australia's February mortgage lending figures are due at
0130 GMT.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2228 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1588.85     -0.28%    -4.520
USD/JPY                   98.44        0.66%     0.650
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7208          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1481.06      0.18%     2.710
US CRUDE                  90.72       -0.62%    -0.570
DOW JONES                 14865.06     0.00%     -0.08
ASIA ADRS                140.11      -0.98%     -1.38
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Wall St ends down but indexes notch sharp weekly gains  
  * Brent oil hits 9-month low, bounces on spread outlook  
  * Gold sinks into bear market on institutional exodus  
  * Copper drops on growth worries, ample supply         
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

