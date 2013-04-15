FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares fall as China growth data disappoints
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 15, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Australian shares fall as China growth data disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares trimmed losses to finish 0.9 percent lower on Monday, after disappointing data out of China, Australia’s biggest export market, added to worries about the global growth outlook.

Global miners, hit by weaker commodities prices extended their losses following the disappointing China data. Top miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 3.1 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 45.6 points to finish at 4,967.9, after dipping to an intraday low of 4,933.3, according to the latest data. The benchmark edged up 0.1 percent on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session up 0.4 percent, or 18.9 points to 4,454.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.