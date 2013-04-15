Australian shares fall as China growth data disappoints

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares trimmed losses to finish 0.9 percent lower on Monday, after disappointing data out of China, Australia’s biggest export market, added to worries about the global growth outlook.

Global miners, hit by weaker commodities prices extended their losses following the disappointing China data. Top miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 3.1 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 45.6 points to finish at 4,967.9, after dipping to an intraday low of 4,933.3, according to the latest data. The benchmark edged up 0.1 percent on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session up 0.4 percent, or 18.9 points to 4,454.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)