Australia shares set to drop on China growth worries, gold slump
April 15, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares set to drop on China growth worries, gold slump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday, adding to losses on Monday after growth
in China, the world's top metals consumer, unexpectedly stumbled
in the first quarter and gold prices collapsed.
    
    * Local share price index futures fell 1.3 percent
to 4,898.0, which was 69.9 points below the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on
Monday in its biggest drop in four weeks.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.1
percent to 4,404.1 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks posted their worst day since Nov. 7 on Monday
as big declines in the price of gold, oil and other commodities
fed a broad selloff in equities. Selling accelerated as reports
of explosions in Boston added to investors' nervousness.
    * Copper fell to its lowest price in 1-1/2 years on Monday,
joining a wide retreat in commodities as disappointing Chinese
economic data reinforced concerns over prospects for metals
demand. Gold tumbled 9 percent to a two-year low in heavy trade.
    * Global miner Rio Tinto is due to report its March
quarter production, with iron ore output expected to be down by
as much as 10 percent to less than 46 million tonnes, hit by
normal southern summer cyclones.
        
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2208 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1552.36      -2.3%   -36.490
USD/JPY                   96.71       -0.04%    -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6883          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1364.25      0.85%    11.500
US CRUDE                  87.36       -1.52%    -1.350
DOW JONES                 14599.20    -1.79%   -265.86
ASIA ADRS                136.71      -2.42%     -3.40
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St posts worst day since Nov. 7 on gold's drop     
  * Oil prices approach $100 in commodity selloff          
  * U.S. gold futures down more than 10 pct in late trade 
  * Copper hits lowest in 1-1/2 years on Chinese data    
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

