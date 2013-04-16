FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares fall on weak China growth, gold price collapse
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 16, 2013 / 12:25 AM / in 4 years

Australian shares fall on weak China growth, gold price collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, April 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.8 percent in early trade on Tuesday, adding to the previous day’s losses after growth in top metals consumer China unexpectedly stumbled in the first quarter and gold prices collapsed.

The bombing of the Boston Marathon, where two people were killed and dozens injured in what a White House official called an “act of terror”, also hurt market sentiment.

Global miners Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd dropped 2.9 percent and 3 percent respectively.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd slumped 7.2 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 39.8 points to 4,928.1 by 0010 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day loss since March 18.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 1 percent to 4,410.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.