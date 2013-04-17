Australia shares seen lower on sinking metal prices, growth woes

SYDNEY, April 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, following a broad market selloff on Wall Street overnight, as sinking copper prices increased worries about global growth and demand for Australia's raw materials. * Local share price index futures fell 0.7 percent to 4,969, a 35.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 4,458.4 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell in a broad market selloff Wednesday, led by a sharp drop in Apple shares on worries about slowing demand for its products and weaker-than-expected results from Bank of America that battered the financial sector. * Copper fell more than 3 percent after the International Monetary Fund downgraded its global economic growth projections for this year and next, increasing worries about the prospects for metals demand. * Shanghai steel futures dropped for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, reflecting uncertainty on the outlook for Chinese demand that may curb appetite for raw material iron ore. * Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd announced a new senior management team on Thursday. * Australia's biggest phone company Telstra Corp Ltd said it signed a $1.1 billion six year contract with Defence, which could create 350 new positions. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1552.01 -1.43% -22.560 USD/JPY 98.06 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6984 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1379.15 0.19% 2.650 US CRUDE 86.18 -0.58% -0.500 DOW JONES 14618.59 -0.94% -138.19 ASIA ADRS 137.20 -1.23% -1.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Drop in Apple shares, weak profits drag Wall St lower * Brent crude falls for 6th day as demand worries persist * Gold up on physical buying but seen vulnerable * Copper drops as IMF report strengthens growth fears For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)