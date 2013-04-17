FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen lower on sinking metal prices, growth woes
April 17, 2013 / 11:07 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen lower on sinking metal prices, growth woes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Thursday, following a broad market selloff on Wall
Street overnight, as sinking copper prices increased worries
about global growth and demand for Australia's raw materials.
    
    * Local share price index futures fell 0.7 percent
to 4,969, a 35.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on
Wednesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 4,458.4 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell in a broad market selloff Wednesday, led
by a sharp drop in Apple shares on worries about slowing demand
for its products and weaker-than-expected results from Bank of
America that battered the financial sector. 
    * Copper fell more than 3 percent after the International
Monetary Fund downgraded its global economic growth projections
for this year and next, increasing worries about the prospects
for metals demand. 
    * Shanghai steel futures dropped for a fourth straight day
on Wednesday, reflecting uncertainty on the outlook for Chinese
demand that may curb appetite for raw material iron ore.
   * Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd announced a new
senior management team on Thursday. 
    * Australia's biggest phone company Telstra Corp Ltd
 said it signed a $1.1 billion six year contract with
Defence, which could create 350 new positions. 
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1552.01     -1.43%   -22.560
USD/JPY                   98.06       -0.03%    -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6984          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1379.15      0.19%     2.650
US CRUDE                  86.18       -0.58%    -0.500
DOW JONES                 14618.59    -0.94%   -138.19
ASIA ADRS                137.20      -1.23%     -1.71
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Drop in Apple shares, weak profits drag Wall St lower   
  * Brent crude falls for 6th day as demand worries persist 
  * Gold up on physical buying but seen vulnerable        
  * Copper drops as IMF report strengthens growth fears  
 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
