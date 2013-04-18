Australian shares suffer biggest 1-day loss in a month; miners hit

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1.6 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day percentage loss in a month, as a sharp drop in commodities prices dented investor sentiment and increased worries about global growth and demand for the resource-rish nation’s raw materials.

Global miner BHP Billiton sank 4.4 percent to a nine-month low of A$30.65, while smaller rival Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 4.6 percent to close at a seven-month low of A$52.07.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 80.2 points to 4,924.4, according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index closed 0.8 percent lower at 4,442.1.