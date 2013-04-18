FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen opening weaker; miners may recover after recent slide
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 18, 2013 / 11:12 PM / in 4 years

Australia shares seen opening weaker; miners may recover after recent slide

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
inch down at open on Friday, after Wall Street fell on soft data
and earnings concerns, but miners may see some short-covering
following the sharp decline recently, with BHP Billiton's U.S.
ADRs  jumping 1.4 percent.  
    
    * Local share price index futures inched down 0.2
percent to 4,920, a 4.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.6 percent on
Thursday, the biggest one-day percentage loss in a month.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent to 4,420.7 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed below
a key technical level after disappointing forecasts from eBay
 and other companies, casting doubt on the market's
recent strength. 
    * Growth in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region
unexpectedly slowed in April, according to the Philadelphia
Federal Reserve, the latest in a series of data pointing to weak
economic conditions. 
    * Copper ended flat on Thursday, after hitting a session low
below $7,000 a tonne for the first time in 18 months on
persistent worries about global demand, but analysts said heavy
short selling might be drying up and could spur a rebound.
    * Shanghai rebar futures fell to their lowest in more than
seven months on Thursday. Iron ore prices were little changed,
supported by tight spot supplies, but traders and analysts say
iron ore prices may decline if steel demand in top consumer
China doesn't pick up pace. 
    * Rio Tinto Ltd said it is on track to deliver iron
ore expansion plans in Pilbara, Australia, and its Oyu Tolgoi
project, due for production in the first half of the year,
depends on discussion with the government of Mongolia.
 
    * Oil and gas producer Santos will report first
quarter production activities. 

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2255 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1541.61     -0.67%   -10.400
USD/JPY                   98.31        0.18%     0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6864          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1393.8       0.22%     3.050
US CRUDE                  88.35        0.71%     0.620
DOW JONES                 14537.14    -0.56%    -81.45
ASIA ADRS                137.02      -0.13%     -0.18
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
         
  * Wall St falls further, bearish signals mount            
  * Oil rises after six-day sell-off, market seen oversold 
  * Gold up in roller-coaster trade, sentiment uneasy     
  * Copper ends flat, short-covering rally likely        
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.