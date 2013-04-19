FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares open up on recovering miners
April 19, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares open up on recovering miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    SYDNEY, April 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.6
percent early on Friday as mining stocks gained on
short-covering after a pause in the recent commodities selloff,
but sentiment is set to remain cautious on concerns over global
growth.
    Global miner BHP Billiton rebounded 1.7 percent
while rival Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 1.8 percent. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 30.2 points to 4,954.6 by
0011 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.6 percent on Thursday, its
biggest one-day percentage loss in a month.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 4,429.2.
    
    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

