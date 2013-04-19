FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares end up 0.2 pct, but suffer biggest weekly loss in nearly a month
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 19, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares end up 0.2 pct, but suffer biggest weekly loss in nearly a month

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details, comments)
    SYDNEY, April 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.2
percent higher on Friday, as mining stocks rebounded after the
recent sell-off in commodities eased, but the market still
suffered its biggest weekly loss in almost a month as global
growth concerns weighed on sentiment. 
    Global miner BHP Billiton advanced 2.5 percent
while rival Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 4.3 percent. The
country's No. 3 iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
 surged 9.3 percent.
    "We think the big miners are undervalued at the moment and
have been for some time, just based on our forecast for their
cashflows in future," said Mark Taylor, senior resources analyst
at Morningstar in Sydney.
    "The market obviously focused on more short-term stuff such
as weakening iron ore prices or gold prices," he added.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index added 7.5 points to 4,931.9,
according to the latest data. The resources-heavy index posted a
1.6 percent loss for the week, marking the biggest weekly loss
since March 22. 
    The market's downturn this week comes amid increasing
concerns about the health of the global economy. Analysts said
investor sentiment remained cautious after a recent run of soft
data from the United States and China, Australia's biggest
export market, triggered a selloff in global stocks and
commodities. 
     "Everyone is getting a little bit uncertain," said Jonathan
Preston, a market analyst at City Index in Sydney, noting
investor concerns about the U.S. recovery and China's demand.
"But the long perspective is that stocks are affordable."
     "The miners have really had a tough time on the back of
falling commodities. Today it's just a bit of short-covering on
those stocks," Preston said. 
    London copper dropped below $7,000 for a second day on
Friday, on track for its biggest weekly decline since 2011,
while gold ticked higher in cautious trade after the week's
brutal sell-off, heading for a fourth week of losses.
  
    Gold miners enjoyed significant rebounds as gold's recent
sell-off paused. Newcrest Mining Ltd surged 9.9
percent, while Medusa Mining Ltd soared 15.6 percent,
making it No.2 percentage gainer in the index.
    Perseus Mining jumped 11.5 percent, after the gold
miner said it expected to start building the $160 million
Sissingue gold mine in Cote d'Ivoire in the middle of this year
despite the recent slide in gold prices. 
    Financials lost some ground as investors bought into
over-sold miners. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
 posted the sharpest loss of almost 2.0 percent among
the big four banks, while No. 1 lender Commonwealth Bank of
Australia ended 0.3 percent lower. 
    "You can't run the marathon like it's a 100-meter sprinter
all the time. That's what Telstra and banks have been doing,"
said broker Lonsec's senior client advisor Michael Heffernan,
referring to the recent run of strong gains in defensive stocks.
    Australia's biggest oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum
Ltd was 0.7 percent higher, as oil rose and snapped a
six-day losing streak.
    The country's No.2 energy firm Santos Ltd climbed
2.4 percent, as it maintained production guidance of between 53
and 57 million barrels of oil equivalent for 2013 despite the
fact that its Q1 production dipped 2 percent. 
    Drilling company Boart Longyear pushed 9.7 percent
higher, after its biggest owner, Canada's Beutel Goodman, and
another holder Macquarie Group Ltd, increased their
stake in the company. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 0.1
percent to 4,444.5, paring some losses made earlier.
    
      



 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.