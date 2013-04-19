FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares close up 0.2 pct on short-covering in miners
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 19, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares close up 0.2 pct on short-covering in miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, April 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.2
percent higher on Friday, as mining stocks rebounded on
short-covering after the recent sell-off in commodities eased,
but investors remain cautious due to concerns over global
growth.
    Global miner BHP Billiton rebounded 2.5 percent
while rival Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 4.3 percent. Gold
miner Newcrest Mining Ltd advanced 4.8 percent after a
sharp decline in recent sessions.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index added 7.5 points to 4,931.9,
according to the latest data. The resources-heavy index posted a
1.6 percent loss for the week, on the back of the aggressive
sell-off in commodities. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 0.1
percent to 4,444.5, paring some losses made earlier.
    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.