Australia shares edge up after gains for Wall Street, gold

(Updates to open) MELBOURNE, April 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares opened up 0.4 percent on Monday after Wall Street and gold prices picked up last Friday following a volatile week, although weak copper and iron ore prices still weighed on some mining stocks. Global miner BHP Billiton edged lower 0.3 percent, while rival Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 1 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 19.7 points to 4,951.6 by 0010 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Friday, but suffered its biggest weekly loss in almost a month as commodities prices plunged. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 4,459.9 in early trade. OZ Minerals dropped 5.6 percent, after cutting its copper production forecast for 2013 to 82,000-88,000 tonnes, and reporting cash costs had risen in the March quarter to $1.85 a pound, well above guidance between $1.50 and $1.65 a pound. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)