Australia shares seen edging up; China manufacturing data in focus

SYDNEY, April 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks rose, with investors awaiting Chinese manufacturing data for further indication of the growth outlook for the world's second-largest economy. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 4,972.0, a 5.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Monday. The benchmark climbed 0.7 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was not updating in early trade due to technical issues. * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as last week's sharp losses brought buyers back to the market and shares of Microsoft jumped after an activist investor took a stake in the company. * Copper fell almost 1 percent on Monday, to trade close to 1-1/2 year lows amid disappointing global growth and higher supply prospects. * Spot iron ore prices may approach their lowest level for the year this week with Chinese mills in no rush to stock up on the steelmaking raw material given an uncertain outlook for steel demand in the world's top consumer. * The HSBC China flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for April is due out at 0145 GMT on Tuesday. * Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd will report its March quarter production on Tuesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2241 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1562.5 0.47% 7.250 USD/JPY 99.3 0.1% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6946 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1426.45 0.09% 1.310 US CRUDE 89.3 0.12% 0.110 DOW JONES 14567.17 0.14% 19.66 ASIA ADRS 138.92 0.10% 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St gains with Microsoft; Netfix jumps after bell * Brent oil rises above $100/bbl on equity gains * Bargain hunters lift gold, gains may be short-lived * Copper falls under $7,000 on growth, supply concerns