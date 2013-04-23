FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen rising, metals prices ease
April 23, 2013 / 11:11 PM / in 4 years

Australia shares seen rising, metals prices ease

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen rising on Wednesday after a broad rally on Wall St overnight, but weak metals prices may hit miners, while investors will keep an eye on local CPI data due out later.

* Local share price index futures rose 1 percent, a 35.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Tuesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2 percent to 4,525.5 points in early trade.

* U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday in a broad rally, recovering from sharp declines sparked by a “bogus” Associated Press tweet about explosions at the White House.

* Copper fell to a fresh 18-month low on Tuesday as disappointing economic data from top metals consumer China reinforced conerns over prospects for demand.

* Gold fell more than 1 percent as a stronger dollar put pressure on prices and as the outflow from the world’s biggest gold exchange-traded fund (EFT) accelerated and accentuated an investor shift towards equities and other assets.

* Brent crude oil edged lower on Tuesday in reaction to weak manufacturing data in China and Europe, but it closed above $100 a barrel for a second straight day as it drew come support from strong gains in U.S. equity markets.

* Australia’s CPI data is due out today at 0130 GMT. Consumer prices are expected to remain benign with underlying CPI well within the RBA’s 2-3 pct target band.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1578.78 1.04% 16.280 USD/JPY 99.41 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7065 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1413.01 0.05% 0.770 US CRUDE 89.5 0.36% 0.320 DOW JONES 14719.46 1.05% 152.29 ASIA ADRS 139.74 0.59% 0.82 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St jumps after recovery from Twitter-led drop * U.S. crude oil futures settle at $88.01/BBL, up 0.32% * Gold down on stronger dollar, EFT outflows * Copper at fresh 1-1/2 year low on weak China data

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin

