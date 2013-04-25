Australia shares seen firm; US data, metals gains

SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a firm start on Friday tracking positive sentiment on Wall Street on stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in weekly jobless claims. Major mining stocks could lend support to the market on strong metals prices. BHP's shares are poised to open 2 percent higher, based on trading in BHP ADRs on Wall Street. * Stock index futures rose to 5,127, a 12 point rise. The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 86.2 points to finish at 5,102.4, on Wednesday. There was no trade on Thursday 25th the for ANZAC day public holiday in Australia and New Zealand. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 4.68 points to 4,542.66 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, lifted by stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in weeky jobless claims. Amazon reported solid first-quarter profits after the closing bell. Its shares fell 3.9 percent to $264 in after-hours trading, more than offsetting the 2.2 percent gain in the regular session when the stock closed at $274.70.. * Copper rose to a one-week high on Thursday, the second day of gains, on signs of industry restocking in top consumer China and hopes for more central bank easing after weak economic data in Europe. * Gold surged 2.5 percent on Thursday, its biggest daily rise since June, as physical buyers kept scooping up the metal at prices viewed as a bargain after bullion hit a two-year low on April 15. * Oil prices rose as much as $2 on Thursday as new reports over Syria's possible use of chemical weapons stirred concerns over stability in the Gulf region, while a wider rally in commodity and equity markets fuelled buying. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1585.16 0.4% 6.370 USD/JPY 99.31 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7097 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1466.96 0.00% -0.030 US CRUDE 93.22 -0.45% -0.420 DOW JONES 14700.80 0.17% 24.50 ASIA ADRS 142.27 1.29% 1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rises on earnings, data, but record a hurdle [ .N] * Oil gains on Syria, commods rally; Brent premium * Gold jumps 2.5 pct for biggest one-day gain since June * Copper hits 1-week high on China restocking For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Editing by Andrew Hay)