FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen firm; US data, metals gains
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 25, 2013 / 10:51 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen firm; US data, metals gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised
for a firm start on Friday tracking positive sentiment on Wall
Street on stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in
weekly jobless claims. Major mining stocks could lend support to
the market on strong metals prices.  
    BHP's shares are poised to open 2 percent higher, based on
trading in BHP ADRs on Wall Street.
    *  Stock index futures rose to 5,127, a 12 point
rise.  The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 86.2 points to
finish at 5,102.4, on Wednesday.  There was no trade on Thursday
25th the for ANZAC day public holiday in Australia and New
Zealand. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 4.68
points to 4,542.66 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, lifted by
stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in weeky
jobless claims. Amazon reported solid first-quarter
profits after the closing bell. Its shares fell 3.9 percent to
$264 in after-hours trading, more than offsetting the 2.2
percent gain in the regular session when the stock closed at
$274.70..
    * Copper rose to a one-week high on Thursday, the 
second day of gains, on signs of industry restocking in top
consumer China and hopes for more central bank easing after weak
economic data in Europe. 
    * Gold surged 2.5 percent on Thursday, its biggest daily
rise since June, as physical buyers kept scooping up the metal
at prices viewed as a bargain after bullion hit a two-year low
on April 15. 
    * Oil prices rose as much as $2 on Thursday as new reports
over Syria's possible use of chemical weapons stirred concerns
over stability in the Gulf region, while a wider rally in
commodity and equity markets fuelled buying.
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1585.16       0.4%     6.370
 USD/JPY                          99.31        0.06%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7097          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1466.96      0.00%    -0.030
 US CRUDE                         93.22       -0.45%    -0.420
 DOW JONES                        14700.80     0.17%     24.50
 ASIA ADRS                        142.27       1.29%      1.81
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                      
 
        
  * Wall St rises on earnings, data, but record a hurdle   [ .N]
  * Oil gains on Syria, commods rally; Brent premium       
  * Gold jumps 2.5 pct for biggest one-day gain since June 
  * Copper hits 1-week high on China restocking          
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.