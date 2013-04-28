FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Australia shares seen edging lower on disappointing US GDP
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 28, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Australia shares seen edging lower on disappointing US GDP

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects the benchmark's percentage fall on Friday in the 3rd
paragraph)
    SYDNEY, April 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected
to open lower on Monday, taking a breather after notching solid
gains last week, with disappointing U.S. first-quarter growth
figures likely to keep buyers at bay. 
 
    * Local share price index futures edged down 0.1
percent to 5,104, which is still at a 6.5-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. 
    The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Friday, but posted the
biggest weekly gain since December 2011.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1
percent to 4,554.1 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks dipped in thin volume on Friday, though the
market had a strong week overall despite a mixed bag of earnings
and weak economic figures.
    * Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent rate in
the first quarter, below estimates of 3 percent, heightening
fears the U.S. economy could struggle to cope with deep
government spending cuts and higher taxes that kicked in earlier
this year.
    * Copper fell more than 2 percent on Friday after two days
of gains as some investors closed their positions ahead of a
holiday in China next week and after U.S. first-quarter growth
numbers missed analysts' forecasts. 
    * Iron ore prices drifted to five-week lows on Friday, ahead
of a long holiday weekend in top importer China that has thinned
demand already hurt by a shaky steel market. 
    * Rio Tinto's  Kennecott Utah Copper expects
to begin transporting copper ore to the concentrator at its
Bingham Canyon mine in the next few days, after a landslide
forced it to stop operations. 
    * Australia's GrainCorp Ltd and U.S. suitor Archer
Daniels Midland Co are hunkering down for a long wait
for Chinese regulatory approval after agreeing a A$3.0 billion
($3.1 billion) takeover deal on Friday. 
    * Australian copper miner Discovery Metals Ltd's 
top executive said on Friday the company has received no new bid
from former suitor Cathay Fortune, adding the Chinese firm's
disparaging comments in the week were part of an effort to snap
up its Botswana copper project cheaply. 

    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2232 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1582.24     -0.18%    -2.920
USD/JPY                   97.79       -0.28%    -0.270
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6651          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1464.91      0.16%     2.410
US CRUDE                  92.69       -0.33%    -0.310
DOW JONES                 14712.55     0.08%     11.75
ASIA ADRS                141.75      -0.36%     -0.52
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     

        
  * Wall St dips after GDP but finishes week higher         
  * Oil prices fall on poor global growth outlook          
  * Gold down, still posts biggest weekly gain in 3 months 
  * Copper down as US data disappoints, China holiday looms
 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.