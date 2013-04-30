FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares hit 4-1/2 year high, ANZ leads
April 30, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

Australian shares hit 4-1/2 year high, ANZ leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, April 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent to a four-and-a-half year high on Tuesday, led by financials as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rallied on strong first-half earnings, while sentiment was also supported by hopes of more central bank stimulus.

ANZ jumped 4.3 percent to A$31.39, its highest since October 2007. The country’s fourth-largest bank reported a 10 percent rise in first-half cash earnings to A$3.18 billion and announced a forecast-beating dividend of A$0.73, up 11 percent on the previous year.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 37.1 points to 5,162.9 by 0012 GMT, its highest level since September, 2008. The market added 0.6 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent to 4,599.7 points. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

