FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen marking time, await China PMI
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 30, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen marking time, await China PMI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen holding
a tight range in early trade on Wednesday, with weak metal
prices offsetting a positive lead from Wall Street as investors
wait on the release of Chinese manufacturing data. 
    
    * Stock index futures edged up 0.1 percent to
5,172.0, which is still at a 19.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.  
    Australian shares climbed 1.3 percent on Tuesday to close at
their highest level in almost five years, led by sharp gains in
the financial sector. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 2.1
points to 4,612.3 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks rose moderately on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
ending at another all-time closing high on a jump in Apple and
encouraging economic data. 
    * Copper fell on Tuesday, recording its steepest monthly
loss in nearly a year, as concerns about the pace of global
growth weighed on industrial metals, but falls were limited by
prospects of further monetary easing. 
    * China, Australia's biggest export market, is due to
release the official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) at 0100
GMT, which is expected to hit a 12-month high.
    * Rio Tinto Alcan  said it has suspended
anode production at its 424,000-tonne-per-year Alma aluminum
smelter in northern Quebec while it investigates the cause of a
accident overnight that killed a worker at the facility.
 
    * Leighton Holdings Ltd said its
Habtoor Leighton Group had been awarded an AED250 million
oilfield infrastructure contract in Abu Dhabi. 
    * Most Asian markets are closed for holidays.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2257 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1597.57      0.25%     3.960
USD/JPY                   97.39       -0.02%    -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6734          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1474.55     -0.14%    -2.050
US CRUDE                  93.12       -0.36%    -0.340
DOW JONES                 14839.80     0.14%     21.05
ASIA ADRS                143.62       0.27%      0.39
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
   
  * S&P 500 ends at record high on Apple, economic data     
  * Oil tumbles on weak U.S., euro zone economic reports   
  * Gold falls ahead of central banks' policy meetings    
  * Copper shows steepest monthly fall since last May    
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.