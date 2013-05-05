FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen higher after robust US job data
May 5, 2013 / 10:51 PM / in 4 years

Australia shares seen higher after robust US job data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise
at the open on Monday, buoyed by strong base metals and oil
prices, after surprisingly robust U.S. April jobs data raised
investor confidence.
   
    * Local share price index futures gained 1.1
percent, a 53.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark finished largely flat on
Friday, shedding 0.5 points. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent to 4,571.7 in early trade.
    * The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to all-time closing highs on
Friday, with major indexes jumping 1 percent after an
unexpectedly strong April jobs report eased concerns about an
economic slowdown.  
    * Copper rose more than 6 percent on Friday, its strongest
daily gain in 18 months, as economic stimulus moves by central
banks raised investor confidence over growth of industrial
metals demand.  
    * Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Friday that
Archer Daniels Midland Co's planned A$3.0 billion ($3.1
billion) acquisition of Australia's GrainCorp Ltd 
should yield benefits for the U.S. agribusiness company in the
coming years. 
    * Australia's Q1 retail sales, inflation and job
advertisements figures are due on Monday.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2232 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1614.42      1.05%    16.830
USD/JPY                   99.18        0.14%     0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7399          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1469.7      -0.03%    -0.500
US CRUDE                  96.4         0.83%     0.790
DOW JONES                 14973.96     0.96%    142.38
ASIA ADRS                143.79       0.84%      1.20
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     

  * Dow, S&P 500 at record levels after jobs report         
  * Oil rallies to three-week high on strong US jobs data  
  * Gold flat after U.S. jobs data, up slightly for week  
  * Copper leaps 6 pct on stimulus push, jobs data       
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
