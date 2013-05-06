FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen higher on Wall St, caution before RBA meeting
May 6, 2013 / 11:16 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen higher on Wall St, caution before RBA meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
firmer on Tuesday after Wall Street closed at another record
high and metals prices gained, although investors may be
cautious ahead of a central bank rate setting meeting.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent,
a 9.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent in early trade to 4,610.1 points. 
    * The S&P 500 closed at another record high, pushing further
above 1,600 as financial shares led the way after Bank of
America settled a long running dispute with bond insurer MBIA. 
    * Brent crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Monday,
surpassing $105 a barrel in choppy trade as Israeli air strikes
on Syria prompted worries about Middle East supply to trump
concern that global economic weakness may curb demand.
    * Gold eased in quiet trade on continued outflows in
bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, and investors were still
weighing the metal's inflation-hedge appeal after last week's
encouraging U.S. jobs data.
    * Shanghai copper futures jumped by their 5 percent daily
limit, tracking sharp gains in London in the previous session
after a strong U.S. employment report renewed confidence in the
global economy.
    * The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to meet on Tuesday at
0430 GMT. A Reuters poll of 21 economists last week found only
four were tipping an easing, but markets think it will be a
closer call and are pricing in a 50-50 chance of an easing in
the cash rate to 2.75 percent. 
    * Australian trade balance and house prices data are due out
at 0130 GMT. 
    * Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd will hold its annual general
meeting later in the day. 
    
        
  * S&P 500 closes at record again; financials, Apple lead  
  * Oil rises to over $105 per barrel on Mideast tensions  
  * Gold eases in low volume, ETF outflows in focus       
  * Shanghai copper limit up on US jobs data boost       
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
