Australia shares seen firmer on rate cut, Wall St; eyes on China
#Hot Stocks
May 7, 2013 / 11:17 PM / in 4 years

Australia shares seen firmer on rate cut, Wall St; eyes on China

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
firmer on Wednesday after a cut in local interest rates and a
rise on Wall Street on upbeat German economic data, while
investors will watch for trade data from China.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 5,158.0, a 14.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. 
    The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday after the
central bank decided to cut rates to a record low of 2.75
percent.  
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down
1.4 points to 4,620.3 in early trade.
    * The Dow closed above 15,000 for the first time on Tuesday
and the S&P 500 ended at another record high, extending the
market's rally as more investors rushed to join the party and
German industrial data beat expectations. 
    * Copper failed to sustain a three-week high on Tuesday
despite a recent decline in copper inventories, as investors
awaited economic data this week from top metals consumer China
amid persistent concern about global metals demand. 
    * Australia's central bank cut interest rates to a record
low on Tuesday and signalled there was room to ease yet further,
highlighting the relentless pressure a stubbornly high currency
is putting on the resource-dependent economy.   
 
    * BHP Billiton  has halted work at some
construction sites at its operations in the Eagle Ford shale in
the United States as it investigates the death of a contractor
at the site, it said on Tuesday. Oil production and drilling
were not affected. 
    * Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd
 is due to announce the result of 20 days of exclusive
talks with a takeover consortium led by its former U.S. boss.
    * China, Australia's biggest export market, will release
trade figures on Wednesday. 

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2301 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1625.96      0.52%     8.460
USD/JPY                   98.79       -0.21%    -0.210
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7795          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1449.74     -0.15%    -2.250
US CRUDE                  95.44       -0.19%    -0.180
DOW JONES                 15056.20     0.58%     87.31
ASIA ADRS                144.18       0.36%      0.52
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Dow marks first close above 15,000, S&P ends at record  
  * Oil down after rally on German data, Mideast tensions  
  * Gold down over 1 pct as ETF outflows continue         
  * Copper comes off 3-week high ahead of Chinese data   
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
