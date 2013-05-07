Australia shares seen firmer on rate cut, Wall St; eyes on China

SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open firmer on Wednesday after a cut in local interest rates and a rise on Wall Street on upbeat German economic data, while investors will watch for trade data from China. * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,158.0, a 14.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday after the central bank decided to cut rates to a record low of 2.75 percent. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down 1.4 points to 4,620.3 in early trade. * The Dow closed above 15,000 for the first time on Tuesday and the S&P 500 ended at another record high, extending the market's rally as more investors rushed to join the party and German industrial data beat expectations. * Copper failed to sustain a three-week high on Tuesday despite a recent decline in copper inventories, as investors awaited economic data this week from top metals consumer China amid persistent concern about global metals demand. * Australia's central bank cut interest rates to a record low on Tuesday and signalled there was room to ease yet further, highlighting the relentless pressure a stubbornly high currency is putting on the resource-dependent economy. * BHP Billiton has halted work at some construction sites at its operations in the Eagle Ford shale in the United States as it investigates the death of a contractor at the site, it said on Tuesday. Oil production and drilling were not affected. * Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd is due to announce the result of 20 days of exclusive talks with a takeover consortium led by its former U.S. boss. * China, Australia's biggest export market, will release trade figures on Wednesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2301 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1625.96 0.52% 8.460 USD/JPY 98.79 -0.21% -0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7795 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1449.74 -0.15% -2.250 US CRUDE 95.44 -0.19% -0.180 DOW JONES 15056.20 0.58% 87.31 ASIA ADRS 144.18 0.36% 0.52 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow marks first close above 15,000, S&P ends at record * Oil down after rally on German data, Mideast tensions * Gold down over 1 pct as ETF outflows continue * Copper comes off 3-week high ahead of Chinese data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)