FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares climb, Wall St records provide tailwind
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 8, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares climb, Wall St records provide tailwind

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent
to their highest level in a week in early Wednesday trade,
buoyed after Wall Street notched up record highs, helped by
better-than-expected German industrial data.
    Sentiment was also supported after Australia's central bank
cut interest rates to a record low on Tuesday and signalled
there was room to ease further.    
    The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 36.6 points to 5,180.3
by 0011 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday,
paring losses in the wake of the central bank decision.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down 0.1
percent to 4,614.2, after marking a record closing high the
previous day.
    
    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.