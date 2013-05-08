Australia shares climb to 1-week high on China data, Wall St

(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move) SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed 0.8 percent to a one-week high in midday trade on Wednesday, as sentiment was buoyed by a local rate cut, Wall Street's record highs and better-than-expected China trade data. China's exports rose 14.7 in April from a year ago, beating expectations and possibly easing some of the concerns about weakness in the recovery of the world's second-largest economy, though doubts remain over the strength of real demand. China is Australia's biggest export market. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 39.8 points to 5,183.5 by 0237 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, paring losses in the wake of the central bank decision. Investors were cheered by the Dow Jones Industrial Average's close above 15,000 for the first time on Tuesday and the S&P 500 setting another record high. The market was also underpinned by a surprise decision by the Australian central bank to cut interest rates to a record low on Tuesday. "The RBA is just playing catch-up," said Evan Lucas, a market strategist at IG in Melbourne, noting central banks' monetary easings around the globe. "The major benefactors of this cut will be risk stocks as income-plays flopped on the move." Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd climbed 1.1 percent, while rival Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 1.4 percent. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, the world's fourth biggest iron ore miner, rallied 4.2 percent. "They are relatively cheap and you've got commodities prices stabilizing. I think the miners are actually in a OK place to be," said Credit Suisse equity strategist Damien Boey in Sydney. Financials traded higher, rebounding from the previous session's sell-off following a recent rally driven by strong earnings and dividend. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia inched up 0.2 percent, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , the smallest in the "big four", gained 0.6 percent, just one day before it goes ex-dividend. Credit Suisse's Boey believes that there are still question marks about the impact of the latest rate cut. "The bond market is still saying the RBA is behind the curve; if you cut and you are still behind the curve, that's not very good," he said. "The reason is we are not sure that the rate cuts will actually flow to stronger credit demand and recovery." New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index bounced back slightly and edged up 0.2 percent to an all-time high of 4,631.9. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * Seven West Media Ltd soared 12.0 percent to a nearly 2-month high of A$2.34, after the company said it had agreed with Telstra Corp Ltd to enter into partnership with Healthengine. (0124 GMT) * Telstra, Australia's biggest telecommunication company, added 0.3 percent to A$5.03. after the partnership deal was announced (0126 GMT) * CSL Ltd, the world's No.2 blood products maker, fell 4.7 percent to A$59.90. "There is a general bias towards trying to sell the defensives, because people feel they are becoming very expensive," said Credit Suisse's Boey, noting the sell-off might have been overdone. (0129 GMT) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)