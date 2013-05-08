Australia shares hit 5-yr high on China data; miners soar

(Updates with details, comments) SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed 1.1 percent to close at their highest in nearly five years on Wednesday, with miners leading the gains, as sentiment was buoyed by better-than-expected trade data from China, Australia's biggest export market. China's exports rose 14.7 in April from a year ago, beating expectations and possibly easing some concerns about the recovery of the world's second-largest economy, though doubts remain over the strength of real demand. "Chinese data had continued to disappoint over the past few months, so it's quite welcoming to see at least that disappointment being offset by some good news," said Peter Esho, an investment advisor at Wilson HTM in Sydney. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 56.1 points to 5,199.8, the highest close since June 2008. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, paring losses in the wake of the central bank decision. Investors were cheered by the Dow Jones Industrial Average's close above 15,000 for the first time on Tuesday and the S&P 500 setting another record high. The market was also underpinned by a surprise decision by the Australian central bank to cut interest rates to a record low on Tuesday. "The RBA is just playing catch-up," said Evan Lucas, a market strategist at IG in Melbourne, pointing to major central banks' easing policy around the world. "The major benefactors of this cut will be risk stocks as income-plays flopped on the move." Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd climbed 1.9 percent, while rival Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 2.6 percent. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, the world's fourth biggest iron ore miner, rallied 5.4 percent. Smaller iron ore producers Atlas Iron Ltd and Aquila Resources Ltd surged 12.6 percent and 12.5 respectively. "(It) seems to be a positive reaction to the Chinese data earlier today," a spokesman for Atlas told Reuters. Damien Boey, an equity strategist at Credit Suisse in Sydney, said miners had come off from a very low base. "They are relatively cheap and you've got commodities prices stabilizing. I think the miners are actually in a OK place to be," said Boey. Financials also pushed higher, rebounding from the previous session's sell-off following a recent rally driven by strong earnings and dividend. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 1.3 percent, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, the smallest in the "big four", gained 0.9 percent, just one day before it goes ex-dividend. Seven West Media Ltd soared 10.1 percent to a nearly 2-month high of A$2.30, after the company gave an upbeat investor presentation on Wednesday. "They expect this to be the bottom of the earnings cycle. They are saying they see at least A$75 million of improvement for 2014 on 2013," said Wilson HTM's Esho. Biopharmaceutical products maker CSL Ltd fell 5.2 percent to a 3-week low of A$59.86, after Baxter International Inc said it will scrap late-stage trials of its antibody treatment for Alzheimer's as the drug failed in late-stage trial. "Some of the rally in CSL obviously was on the anticipation of that coming through positively, hence there is some outcome in the stocks today," said Akshay Chopra, a fund manager at Karara Capital in Melbourne. Telstra, Australia's biggest telecommunication company, added 1.2 percent to A$5.07. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to a new record closing high of 4,640.3. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)