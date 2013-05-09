Australia shares ease from 5-year closing high, ANZ falls

(Updates to open) SYDNEY, May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged down 0.1 percent at the open on Thursday, coming off a nearly five-year closing high with Australian and NewZealand Banking Group falling sharply as its shares went ex-dividend. ANZ fell 3.2 percent to A$30.44, weighing on the index, but miners made further gains after trade data from top copper consumer China boosted prices of the metal. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.5 point at 5,197.3 as of 0011 GMT. The benchmark jumped 1.1 percent on Wednesday with miners leading the gains, buoyed by better-than-expected trade data from China. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.2 percent to 4,632.3, backing off from an all-time high hit in the previous session. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edmund Klamann)