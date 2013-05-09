FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares ease from 5-year closing high, ANZ falls
May 9, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares ease from 5-year closing high, ANZ falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    SYDNEY, May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged down 0.1
percent at the open on Thursday, coming off a nearly five-year
closing high with Australian and NewZealand Banking Group
 falling sharply as its shares went ex-dividend.
    ANZ fell 3.2 percent to A$30.44, weighing on the index, but
miners made further gains after trade data from top copper
consumer China boosted prices of the metal.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.5 point at 5,197.3
as of 0011 GMT. The benchmark jumped 1.1 percent on Wednesday
with miners leading the gains, buoyed by better-than-expected
trade data from China.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.2
percent to 4,632.3, backing off from an all-time high hit in the
previous session.

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
