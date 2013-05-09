FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares edge up after local jobs, China inflation data
#Hot Stocks
May 9, 2013 / 2:41 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares edge up after local jobs, China inflation data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)
    SYDNEY, May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.2
percent in late morning trade on Thursday, notching a new high
since July 2008, as miners made further gains and overall
sentiment was buoyed by strong local employment
data. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 10.3 points at 5,210.0
as of 0206 GMT. The benchmark jumped 1.1 percent on Wednesday
with miners leading the gains, buoyed by better-than-expected
trade data from China which boosted prices of base metals.
    China, Australia's biggest export market, posted slightly
higher consumer price inflation data for April, which was still
below the central bank's 3 percent forecast for 2013. China's
producer prices dropped 2.6 percent in April, due to subdued
factory and investment growth. 
    "It will be interesting to see how the market pans out over
the course of the day in light of those numbers," said CMC
Markets chief market strategist Michael McCarthy.
    "It may have some speculating that it makes a further rate
cut less likely. We could see selling on the back of it," he
said. "(But) some will simply take it on face value, and say
that the strength in the economy is coming to light."
    Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd added 0.6 percent,
while rival Rio Tinto Ltd lost 0.5 percent, after the
company said at its general meeting that it expected continuing
volatility in the short and medium term.[ID: nWNBS003IC]
    Financials were mixed. Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group, the smallest in the "big four", fell 3.2 percent
to A$30.47, as its shares went ex-dividend on Wednesday. 
    Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia and
Westpac Banking Corp rose 0.6 percent and 1.2 percent,
respectively. 
    National Australia Bank Ltd lost 1.3 percent, after
it posted a 3.1 percent rise in first-half cash profit, smaller
than its peers. 
    "Considering market expectations after stellar results from
ANZ and WBC, this might be taken as a disappointment," said Evan
Lucas, a market strategist at IG in Melbourne, in a note. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.1
percent to 4,636.0, backing off from an all-time high hit in the
previous session.
    
    STOCKS ON THE MOVE
     * Lynas Corp Ltd jumped 7.1 percent to A$0.64, as
the rare earths miner, which has a plant in Malaysia, extended
gains after the ruling coalition in Malaysia was elected.
    (0201 GMT)
    
    * Gold miner St Barbara Ltd surged 19.3 percent to
A$0.68, after gold prices rebounded more than 1 percent in the
previous session.
    (0203 GMT)
    
    * Iron ore producers Atlas Iron Ltd eased 3.7
percent to A$0.99, following a strong rally in the previous
session. 
    (0204 GMT)
    
    * Stockland Corp Ltd fell 1.4 percent to A$3.77,
after it said its chief financial officer Tim Foster would leave
the company. 
    (0205 GMT)
      

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Additional reporting by
Michael Sin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
