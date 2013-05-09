FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end flat on concern over subdued China demand; gold miners rally
May 9, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares end flat on concern over subdued China demand; gold miners rally

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)
    SYDNEY, May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended almost
flat Thursday, slightly backing off from a nearly 5-year high
hit earlier in the session, as a fall in Chinese producer prices
prompted investor concern about subdued demand in Australia's
biggest export market. 
    China posted slightly higher consumer price inflation for
April, which was still below the central bank's 3 percent
forecast, while its producer prices dropped 2.6 percent, falling
for a 14th consecutive month. 
    Analysts said it was the factory prices that investors were
more concerned about, which pointed to subdued factory activity
and demand for resources.
    "China's PPI (producer prices inflation) figure is a bigger
concern," said Biyi Cheng, head of Asia Pacific dealing at City
Index in Sydney. "It turned out to be surprisingly low, which
means China has been trapped in low inflation."
    "If Chinese data points to subdued demand, that will
inevitably drag the Australian equities market. Even the strong
job data could not support," Cheng added.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.4 points to 5,198.4,
according to the latest data. The benchmark jumped 1.1 percent
on Wednesday, buoyed by better-than-expected trade data from
China which boosted prices of base metals.
    On the local front, Australian employment surged by 50,100
in April, a resoundingly upbeat report which contrasted with the
Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to cut interest rates
to a record low of 2.75 percent this week. 
    The strong jobs data, which should be good for the economy,
failed to lift the market as investors had been pricing for
further rate cuts, said Stan Shamu, a market strategist at IG in
Melbourne.
    "I think it puts the RBA on hold for a bit longer," Shamu
said. "If the economy is generating jobs, there's not an
immediate need to ease again."
    
    GOLD MINERS RALLY
    Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd added 0.7 percent,
while rival Rio Tinto Ltd lost 1.2 percent, after
chairman Jan Du Plessis said the company had recently reassessed
its dividend policy and decided to stay with the one it had for
a number of years. 
    Gold miners gained as gold prices held steady after rising
more than 1 percent in the previous session. Australia's biggest
listed gold producer Newcrest Mining Ltd climbed 2.4
percent.
    Smaller gold miner St Barbara Ltd surged 25.4
percent, posting the biggest one-day percentage gain in almost
10 years. 
    "The stock has been oversold," said Patersons Securities
dealer Martin Angel. "Now there's a bit of confidence perhaps
coming back into the sector, which has been decimated by
stupidity." 
    Financials mostly gave up some recent gains, which were
driven by robust earnings and dividends. National Australia Bank
Ltd lost 2.1 percent, after it posted a 3.1 percent
rise in first-half cash profit, lagging behind its
peers. 
    Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, the
smallest in the "big four", declined 2.8 percent, as its shares
went ex-dividend on Wednesday. 
    Biopharmaceutical products maker CSL Ltd gained 1.9
percent after the sell-off in the previous session.  
    Lynas Corp Ltd jumped 8.4, as the rare earths
miner, which has a controversial plant in Malaysia, extended
gains after the ruling coalition in Malaysia was elected.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended nearly
flat at 4,639.3, shedding 0.9 point, just slightly shy of an
all-time high hit in the previous session.
    
    
    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Additional reporting by
Michael Sin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

