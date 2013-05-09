FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end flat on concern over subdued China demand
May 9, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares end flat on concern over subdued China demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended almost
flat Thursday, slightly backing off from a nearly 5-year high
hit earlier in the session, as inflation data out of China
prompted investor concern about subdued demand in Australia's
biggest export market. 
    China posted slightly higher consumer price inflation for
April, which was still below the central bank's 3 percent
forecast, while its producer prices dropped 2.6 percent, falling
for a 14th consecutive month. 
    On the local front, Australian employment surged by 50,100
in April, a resoundingly upbeat report which contrasted with the
Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to cut interest rates
to a record low of 2.75 percent this week. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.4 points to 5,198.4,
according to the latest data. The benchmark jumped 1.1 percent
on Wednesday, buoyed by better-than-expected trade data from
China which boosted prices of base metals.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended nearly
flat at 4,639.3, shedding 0.9 point, just slightly shy of an
all-time high hit in the previous session.
    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
