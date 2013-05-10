Australia shares rally to fresh five-year highs on financials, strong US dollar

(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.7 percent to hit fresh five-year highs on Friday as strong gains in the banking sector and companies with a strong exposure in the U.S. market rallied as the dollar climbed to four-year highs overnight.

The dollar hit a fresh four-year high versus the yen on Friday, staying firm after data the previous day pointed to a further improvement in the U.S. labour market and eased concerns of an abrupt economic slowdown.

“Whenever the U.S. dollar gains this much against the Australian dollar, then companies that make most of their earnings in U.S. returns will always look more attractive,” said Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG, “because when they do translate their earnings to Australian dollars there will be more money.”

Biotechnology company CSL Ltd gained 1.4 percent, while pooling solutions company Brambles Ltd jumped 4 percent, its highest single-day gain since June 2012, to five-year highs of A$9.135. Insurance provider QBE Insurance Ltd added 3.1 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 36.5 points to fresh five-year highs of 5,234.9 by 0265 GMT. The index slipped 1.4 points on Thursday.

The banking sector has been a top performer recently, helped by stellar profits and attractive dividend yields and has been the main driver of the market’s rally in the past few weeks.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia edged 0.3 percent higher while National Australia Bank rose 0.4 percent. Australia New Zealand Banking Group bucked the trend, falling 0.6 percent as its shares went ex-dividend.

Australia’s fourth-largest bank also reduced its mortgage rate by 0.27 percentage points, becoming the first big lender to cut its interest rate deeper than the official change in cash rate.

A surprise interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia to record lows of 2.75 percent and upbeat local data earlier in the week has also buoyed the sector.

Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto climbed 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent respectively as the companies, under pressure to rein in spending and sell non-core assets, said they could hand back more cash than expected to shareholders, even in the event of weaker commodity prices.

The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of record closing highs on Thursday, ending a fairly volatile session lower as the market’s recent momentum faded and Apple’s shares declined.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched 0.1 percent higher to 4,644.2.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Karoon Gas soared 13.5 percent to A$6.06 after it expanded its Bilby-1 oil discovery offshore in the Santos basin in Brazil.

(0155 GMT)

* Bandanna Energy Ltd surged 12 percent to A$0.14 after the coal company said it is still on track to go ahead with a coal project in central Queensland.

(0155 GMT)

* Unilife Corp rocketed 40 percent to A$0.455 after the developer and supplier of injectable drug delivery systems announced its third quarter results.

(0156 GMT)

* Shares in Mirvac Group were in a trading halt after the company announced several acquisitions and equity raising.

(0156 GMT)