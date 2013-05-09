FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares may open lower as major markets take breather
May 9, 2013 / 11:16 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares may open lower as major markets take breather

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday as major stock
markets took a breather from recent record highs, while declines
in copper and gold prices could hamper the mining sector.
    * Local share price index futures inched up 1 point
to 5,195, a 3.68 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 1.37 points to 5,198.38
on Thursday.
    The Australian market has seen strong buying recently on the
back of stellar earnings in the banking sector, upbeat local
data and a surprise interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of
Australia earlier in the week.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 6.9 to
4,646.24 in early trade.
    * The Dow also broke its two-day string of all-time closing
highs, but still ended above 15,000.
    * The MSCI world index, which tracks stocks
in 45 countries, was down 0.7 percent after earlier hitting its
highest level since June 2008.
    * Copper fell on Thursday as price charts suggested a pull
back following a rally to a three week high on expectations of
rising demand from China.
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2246 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1626.67     -0.37%    -6.020
 USD/JPY                          100.67       0.08%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8135          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1457.29     -0.03%    -0.410
 US CRUDE                         96.09       -0.31%    -0.300
 DOW JONES                        15082.62    -0.15%    -22.50
 ASIA ADRS                        145.08      -0.68%     -0.99
  * S&P500 slips, snaps five-day streak of record closes 
  * Brent oil closes higher after late gains            
  * Gold down 1 pct on broad dollar rally; PGMs higher 
  * Copper slips, taking breather after 3-week high   
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

