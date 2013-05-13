FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares finish at five-year high, NZ hits another record
May 13, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Australian shares finish at five-year high, NZ hits another record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended a volatile session 0.1 percent higher on Monday, helped by another record run on Wall Street and a weak Australian dollar, but gains were capped by the banking sector.

Stocks with a large exposure to the U.S. markets rallied as the Australian dollar hovered around $1.0004 after falling below parity on Friday to $0.9961, its lowest since June 2012.

Property and casualty insurer QBE Insurance climbed 3.4 percent, Brambles added 0.4 percent while biotechnology firm CSL Ltd rose 0.7 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index inched 4.2 points higher to 5,210.3 to a fresh five-year closing high, according to the latest data. The index edged up 0.2 percent on Friday.

Westpac Banking Corp dropped 3.2 percent while investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd lost 1.1 percent as shares in both banks went ex-dividend.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4 percent or 18.9 points to notch a fresh record closing high. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

