Australia shares seen buoyed by U.S.-exposed firms
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
May 13, 2013 / 11:16 PM / in 4 years

Australia shares seen buoyed by U.S.-exposed firms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Tuesday with the U.S. dollar's rise shoring up
companies with large exposure to the U.S. market, including QBE
Insurance Group, mall owner Westfield, and building products
maker James Hardie.
       
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 5,222.0, an 11.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent to a
five-year closing high on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 4.2
points to 4,675.8 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks closed little changed on Monday, pausing after
hitting record highs last week, but strength in healthcare
issues helped to keep declines in check.
    * The Aussie dollar slipped to $0.9956 as the
greenback extended its gains after U.S. retail data eased fears
of an economic slowdown.
    * The strong greenback has attracted demand for companies
whose earnings are largely U.S. dollar-based, which boosts their
bottomline when translated back into Australian dollars. 
    * Copper edged up on Monday as weak Chinese factory data for
April raised expectations the top metal consumer may embark on
further monetary easing, which would underpin demand for metals.
    * Gold fell 1 percent on Monday, hovering near its lowest
price in two weeks as stronger U.S. retail sales data inspired
economic hopes and reduced the safe-haven bid for gold.

       
  
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2225 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1633.77         0%     0.070
USD/JPY                   101.76      -0.06%    -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9173          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1431.18      0.08%     1.130
US CRUDE                  95.01       -0.17%    -0.160
DOW JONES                 15091.68    -0.18%    -26.81
ASIA ADRS                147.37       1.34%      1.95
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St ends near flat after recent highs               
  * Oil falls as China demand slows                        
  * Gold down 1 pct on fund outflows, economic hopes      
  * Copper rises on China monetary easing hopes          
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
