FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares rise, close at fresh five-year high
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 14, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Australian shares rise, close at fresh five-year high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.2 percent on Tuesday as a weaker Australian dollar lifted companies with high exposure to the U.S. market, but trading was subdued ahead of the federal budget announcement later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the session 10.7 points higher at 5,221, not far from the intraday five-year high of 5,242 marked last week.

A total of 638.4 million shares traded hands.

Australia will release its annual federal government budget at 0930 GMT, with expectations of a A$17 billion deficit this year and A$10 billion in 2013/14.

Stocks with a large exposure to the U.S. markets rallied after the Australian dollar hit its lowest point in 11 months on Monday.

Property and casualty insurer QBE Insurance climbed 2.3 percent, Brambles soared 3.1 percent while biotechnology firm CSL Ltd jumped 1.2 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index lost early gains to finish the session 0.6 percent or 25.8 points lower at 4,645.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.