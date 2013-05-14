FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares edge higher on weak Aussie dollar; miners slip
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 14, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 4 years

Australian shares edge higher on weak Aussie dollar; miners slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with movements in early trade)

SYDNEY, May 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday after a weaker Australian dollar lifted companies with a high exposure to the U.S. markets, but a weak outlook for iron ore prices weighed on mining stocks.

Companies whose earnings are largely U.S. dollar based benefit when profits gained abroad are repatriated. Building products maker James Hardie and QBE Insurance Group both added 0.4 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 11.2 points to 5,221.5 by 0011 GMT, hovering not far from a five-year high of 5,242 marked last week.

The Australian dollar wobbled near 11-month low of $0.9940 hit on Monday, faceing headwinds from a fall in commodity prices.

Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd slipped 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. Spot iron ore prices are seen slipping to fresh lows for the year this week amid signs that top importer China’s appetite for the raw material is waning.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched 0.1 percent or 3 points higher to notch a fresh all-time high of 4,674.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.