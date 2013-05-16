Australian shares edge higher on strong banks, miners cap gains

(Updates with movements in early trade)

SYDNEY, May 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday as support from another record on Wall Street and a strong financial sector underpinned the market, but gains were offset by a slump in miners on the back of weaker metals prices.

Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia rallied 1.3 percent while Westpac Banking Corp tacked on 0.6 percent.

The banking sector stocks have surged in recent weeks on strong buying led by attractive dividend yields and robust earnings.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 15.6 points to 5,207.3 by 0013 GMT. The index fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd slipped 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent respectively. Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd plumbed 5 percent to 8-year lows.

Copper slid to its lowest in nearly two weeks and gold dropped below $1,400 an ounce overnight.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent or 11.4 points to 4,634.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)