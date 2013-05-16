FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares reverse gains as miners slump
May 16, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Australian shares reverse gains as miners slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early gains to end 0.5 percent lower on Thursday as a slump in miners on the back of sliding metals prices dragged on the market, offsetting early leads gained by another record on Wall Street.

Mining stocks took a beating after gold slid below $1,400 an ounce and Shanghai steel futures fell to their lowest in eight months on Thursday, reflecting softer demand in top user China.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the session 26 points lower at 5,165.7. The index fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd lost 5.3 percent to 8-year lows, Regis Resources Ltd plumbed 3.4 percent and Perseus Mining Ltd fell 9.5 percent to four-year lows.

Meanwhile global iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd lost 0.8 percent and 2 percent respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent, or 10.3 points to finish the session at 4,636. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

