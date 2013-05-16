FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen higher; weighed by Fed comment, China capacity
May 16, 2013 / 11:26 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen higher; weighed by Fed comment, China capacity

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares may open
slightly higher on Friday as the local dollar holds below parity
against the greenback, but Wall Street's overnight fall and
concerns about excess capacity in China are likely to weigh on
sentiment. 
    
    * The local share price index futures edged up 0.1
percent to 5,177.0, a 11.3-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent
on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 4,623.7 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, with declines picking
up steam late in the day after a Federal Reserve official said
the central bank could begin easing its monetary stimulus in the
northern hemisphere summer. 
    * Copper rose on Thursday, rebounding from earlier falls, as
the dollar weakened against the euro and a basket of currencies,
but further gains for the metal were capped by concern about
lacklustre demand from top consumer China.  
    * Shanghai steel futures fell to their lowest in eight
months on Thursday, reflecting weaker demand in top market China
that has also cut buying interest for iron ore and pushed its
price to the cheapest since December. 
    * China must "strictly prohibit" the further expansion of
bloated industrial sectors like steel and aluminium, China's
vice-premier Zhang Gaoli said in remarks published late on
Wednesday, as Beijing prepares new rules to tackle overcapacity.
 
    China is Australia's biggest consumer of raw materials. Any
move to curb steel consumption will be a concern for Australian
miners.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2305 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1650.47      -0.5%    -8.310
USD/JPY                   102.14       -0.1%    -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8792          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1384.45     -0.09%    -1.240
US CRUDE                  95.14       -0.02%    -0.020
DOW JONES                 15233.22    -0.28%    -42.47
ASIA ADRS                145.17      -1.80%     -2.66
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

