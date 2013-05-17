FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares firm 0.25 pct, capped by Fed comment, China capacity
May 17, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.25
percent on Friday, rebounding from losses in the previous
session, as the market drew support from the local dollar
holding below parity against the greenback.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 11.34 points to
5,176.6 by 0008 GMT, having closed down 0.5 percent on Thursday,
but gains were capped by Wall Street's overnight fall and
concerns about excess capacity in China.
    BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd rose
0.43 percent and 0.26 percent respectively. 
    Investor concerns were raised after China's vice-premier
said the country's demand for commodities had weakened, and that
China must "strictly prohibit" further expansion of bloated
industrial sectors. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.56
percent or 26.95 points to 4,610.1. 

 (Reporting By Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)

