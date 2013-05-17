FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares inch up 0.3 pct but end week lower
May 17, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Australian shares inch up 0.3 pct but end week lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, comments)

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Friday as the market drew support from further weakness in the Australian dollar, underpinned by gains in big-cap miners like BHP Billiton Ltd on short-covering.

Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd jumped 1.9 percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 1.1 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 15.1 points to 5,180.8, according to the latest data. The index fell 0.5 percent for the week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.8 percent, dropping 38.2 points to 4,597.8.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
