Australia shares seen steady as U.S. dollar slips
May 20, 2013 / 10:46 PM / in 4 years

Australia shares seen steady as U.S. dollar slips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely
to open roughly unchanged on Tuesday with buyers taking profits
following the market's run-up to 5-1/2 year highs and as the
U.S. dollar fell against the Aussie.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent
to 5,227.0, a 7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent in early trade to 4.587.3.
    * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday, with indexes
hovering near record levels as concerns about a correction cut
early gains that had been prompted by news about a flurry of
acquisitions.
    * Copper rose to its highest in almost a week on Monday,
helped by a weaker U.S. dollar and shrinking inventories of the
metal in Asia, but concerns about sluggish Chinese growth capped
gains. Gold gained nearly 3 percent.
    * Transfield Services joined a string of mining 
services companies slashing their profit forecasts. It cut its
forecast for net profit after tax, but before amortisation and
impairments, by about 27 percent to A$62-65 million, hit by a
slowdown in mining and processing work.
    * The Australian dollar rose nearly 1 percent against the
U.S. dollar as traders pared back expectations the Federal
Reserve would hint at tapering U.S. bond purchases this week. A
fall in the Aussie in recent days had boosted stocks with strong
exposure to the U.S. market.
        
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2211 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1666.29     -0.07%    -1.180
USD/JPY                   102.25      -0.01%    -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9647          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1392.59     -0.03%    -0.450
US CRUDE                  96.71        0.00%     0.000
DOW JONES                 15335.28    -0.12%    -19.12
ASIA ADRS                147.88       0.62%      0.91
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St ends flat on correction worries                 
  * Oil ends higher on weaker dollar, supplies weigh       
  * Silver and gold lurch higher after an early dive      
  * Copper hits 1-week high as dollar falls              
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
