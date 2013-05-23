FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares down after Wall St drops, awaiting China PMI
May 23, 2013 / 12:30 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares down after Wall St drops, awaiting China PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.4 percent early on Thursday, after Wall Street retreated over worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may consider winding back its economic stimulus programme.

Investors will watch for HSBC’s early manufacturing report on China, Australia’s biggest export market, for clues to China’s economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 22.6 points to 5,142.8 by 0011 GMT. The index fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to 4,614.1 points. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
