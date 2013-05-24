FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares slip; Echo drops on Crown stake sale
May 24, 2013

Australian shares slip; Echo drops on Crown stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with movements in early trade)

SYDNEY, May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Friday, losing further ground after weak manufacturing data from China sent the benchmark index tumbling to one-month lows a day earlier.

Echo Entertainment Group, the operator of Sydney’s sole casino, tumbled 12.5 percent on news that rival Crown Ltd has sold its entire 10 percent stake in Echo. Crown climbed 1.3 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.2 percent to 5,030.0 by 0029 GMT, adding to a 2 percent drop on Thursday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was trading flat at 4,590.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
