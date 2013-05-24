Australian shares reverse gains as volatility hits investor mood

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early gains to lose 1.6 percent as faltering banks and market volatility hit investor sentiment on Friday, sending the benchmark index tumbling further from one-month lows touched a day earlier.

Japan’s Nikkei share average turned positive in a volatile session on Friday afternoon after the previous session’s 7.3 percent plunge.

Financials dragged as Westpac Banking Corp dropped 2 percent while top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia dived 1.4 percent. Australia’s fourth largest bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd tumbled 1.6 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 79 points to finish at 4,983.5, its lowest close since April 23. The index lost 3.8 percent for the week - the biggest weekly drop in a year.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished 1.3 percent or 62.3 points lower at 4,526.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)