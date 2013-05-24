FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares reverse gains as volatility hits investor mood
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 24, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australian shares reverse gains as volatility hits investor mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early gains to lose 1.6 percent as faltering banks and market volatility hit investor sentiment on Friday, sending the benchmark index tumbling further from one-month lows touched a day earlier.

Japan’s Nikkei share average turned positive in a volatile session on Friday afternoon after the previous session’s 7.3 percent plunge.

Financials dragged as Westpac Banking Corp dropped 2 percent while top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia dived 1.4 percent. Australia’s fourth largest bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd tumbled 1.6 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 79 points to finish at 4,983.5, its lowest close since April 23. The index lost 3.8 percent for the week - the biggest weekly drop in a year.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished 1.3 percent or 62.3 points lower at 4,526.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.