Australia shares seen firmer after sharp sell-off

SYDNEY, May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen edging up from a one-month low on Friday after weak manufacturing data from China knocked the market down 2 percent in the previous session.

A rise in gold prices may lend support to miners.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to a 23.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell to its lowest level since April 24 on Thursday, closing at 5,062.4.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,594.3 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday but finished well off their session lows as a rally in Hewlett-Packard’s shares offset worries about the weak Chinese data and the prospects of the Federal Reserve reducing its monetary stimulus.

* The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for China fell to 49.6 for May, slipping under the 50-point level demarcating expansion from contraction for the first time since October.

* Copper slid over 3 percent on Thursday after the weak Chinese data, which added to fears that recovery in the top metals consumer has stalled and wiped out copper price gains over the last week.

* Gold rose sharply as investors sought a safe-haven after the dollar and equity markets were hit by weak manufacturing data that indicated stagnant global economic growth.

* Exploration company Syrah Resources Ltd and funeral home director Invocare Ltd hold their annual general meetings on Friday.

