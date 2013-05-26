FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen dipping further on stimulus concern
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 26, 2013 / 11:06 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen dipping further on stimulus concern

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen
dipping further after last week's sharp decline on concerns that
the Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus measures, with
trading due to be subdued ahead of a public holiday in the
United States. 
    
    * Local share price index futures edged down 0.1
percent to 4,967.0, a 16.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.6 percent
to finish at 4,983.5 on Friday, its lowest close since April 23.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.1
percent to 4,521.9 in early trade.
    * The S&P 500 declined for a third day on Friday, with the
three major U.S. stock indexes posting their first negative week
since mid-April on lingering concern that the U.S. central bank
may scale back its stimulus measures to support the economy.
    * Data from the United States showed orders for long-lasting
manufactured goods rose more than expected in April, a sign of
resilience in the factory sector despite belt-tightening in
Washington and weakness in overseas markets. 
 
    * Copper was little changed on Friday as investors weighed
the potential impact on metals demand of upbeat figures on U.S.
jobs and factory output versus data showing slower industrial
activity in top metals consumer China.  
    * Origin Energy is offering Royal Dutch Shell's
 stalled Arrow liquefied natural gas venture in eastern
Australia the opportunity to collaborate on the expansion of its
A$24.7 billion ($23.8 billion) plant already under construction
on Curtis Island. 
    * News Corp said on Friday it would write down the
value of its Australian and U.S. publishing assets by up to $1.4
billion, as the company prepares to split its business between
its newspaper and entertainment operations. 
    * David Jones, Australia's No. 2 department store
chain, will report its third-quarter sales on Monday.
   
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2238 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1649.6      -0.06%    -0.910
USD/JPY                   101.14      -0.16%    -0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.0107          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1386.34      0.06%     0.790
US CRUDE                  93.5        -0.69%    -0.650
DOW JONES                 15303.10     0.06%      8.60
ASIA ADRS                139.79      -1.85%     -2.63
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
 
    
  * Wall St posts 1st weekly loss since mid-April on Fed angst
 
  * Oil edges up on book squaring, posts big weekly drop   
  * Gold dips, but 2.15 pct weekly rise biggest in a month 
  * Copper steady as investors ponder U.S., Chinese data 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.