FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares continue falls on global uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 27, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Australian shares continue falls on global uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.5 percent on Monday, extending last week’s sharp decline to one-month lows as investor sentiment was hit by volatility in the Japanese market and fears the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus measures.

Japan’s Nikkei index slid more than 3 percent on Monday, extending last week’s slide and causing investors to worry that a bout of profit-taking had turned into lasting doubt about the growth and riskiness of markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slid 23.6 points in its fifth consecutive session of falls to finish at 4,959.9, according to the latest data. The benchmark lost 3.8 percent last week - the biggest weekly drop in a year.

High yielding stocks including defensives were heavily sold off.

Biotechnology firm CSL Ltd lost 0.9 percent. Consumer retail staples Woolworths Ltd dropped 1.1 percent to trade at 3-month lows, while Wesfarmers Ltd slipped 0.3 percent to 6-week lows.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dived 1.1 percent or 48 points to 4,478.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.