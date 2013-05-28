FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slip on Fed concerns, tumult in Japanese equities
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 28, 2013 / 12:25 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares slip on Fed concerns, tumult in Japanese equities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.1
percent early on Tuesday, adding to a five-day losing streak,
with investors unnerved by a slump in the Japanese market,
uncertainty over U.S. stimulus measures and sluggish Chinese
growth.
    Banks remained a drag on the index, with Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group losing 0.6 percent.
    Shares in Australand Property Group dropped as much
as 5 percent, and last traded 3.4 percent lower at A$3.41, after
GPT Group scrapped a plan to buy Australand's $2.4
billion investment property portfolio and its commercial and
industrial business. 
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged down 5.2
points to 4,954.7 by 0011 GMT. It fell 0.5 percent on Monday.
    The market has been hurt by turbulence in Japanese equities
over recent days as well as last week's suggestion by U.S.
Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke that the massive bond-buying
programme could be rolled back this year. 
    Slowing growth in China, Australia's major export market,
has also raised concerns about a downturn in iron ore prices.  
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,487.9.
    U.S. and British markets were closed for public holidays.


    
    


 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.