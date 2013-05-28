FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares edge up, yield play still in place
May 28, 2013 / 2:15 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares edge up, yield play still in place

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)
    SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged 0.3
percent higher in volatile trade on Tuesday as strength in the
finance sector offset poor sentiment from investors who were
unnerved by a slump in the Japanese market and uncertainty over
U.S. stimulus measures. 
    With few offshore leads due to public holidays in the U.S.
and Britain, Australian investors continued to favour the yield
play despite the recent sell-off, said Andrew Quin, research
strategy coordinator at Patersons Securities in Perth.
    "With foreign investors selling out because of Australian
dollar risk, it's creating an opportunity for Australian
investors to pick up good and top-level yielding companies
again," Quin said.
    Banks bounced back from earlier losses, Westpac Banking Corp
 rallied 1.3 percent while top lender the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia added 0.9 percent. 
    The big four banks offer on average some 5.6 percent in 
dividend yield, compared to 3 percent to 4 percent interest on
12-month term deposit accounts.
    Telstra Ltd climbed 1 percent. The top
telecommunications provider currently yields 5.7 percent.  
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 12.8 points to
4,972.7 by 0156 GMT. It fell 0.5 percent on Monday.
    "The market has lost 289 points or 5.47 percent in seven
days," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG in a note.
    "Three times the market has touched this level [of 4,900]
and has subsequently rallied every time."
    The market has been hit in recent sessions by turbulence in
Japanese equities as well as last week's suggestion by U.S.
Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke that the massive bond-buying
programme could be rolled back this year. 
    Defensives were moderately weaker, with consumer retail
staples Woolworths Ltd dropping 1.5 percent and
Wesfarmers Ltd falling 0.6 percent. Gas utility
provider Origin Energy Ltd plumbed 1.2 percent. 
    Slowing growth in China, Australia's major export market,
has also raised concerns about a downturn in iron ore prices.  
    Iron ore miners were mixed, BHP Billiton Ltd edged
0.1 percent higher while rival Rio Tinto Ltd slipped
0.2 percent.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was trading
mostly flat, or up 2.6 points to 4,480.8.
    U.S. and British markets were closed for public holidays.
    
    STOCKS ON THE MOVE
    * Shares in Australand Property Group dropped 6
percent lower to 3-month lows of A$3.32, after GPT Group
 scrapped a plan to buy Australand's $2.4 billion
investment property portfolio and its commercial and industrial
business. 
    (0155 GMT)
    
    * Pharmaxis Ltd dived 5.7 percent to A$0.22 after
the company said on Tuesday it would cut 48 jobs or 30 percent
of its workforce after regulatory and clinical trial setbacks.
 
    (0155 GMT)
    
    NZ STOCKS ON THE MOVE
    * New Zealand insurance company Tower Ltd rose as
much as 10 percent to a six week high after it reported an 87
percent rise in first half profit on gains from the sale of
businesses as it focuses on general insurance. It said it would
give sale proceeds back to shareholders and revamp its dividend
payouts. It last traded up 15 cents or 8.8 percent to NZ$1.85.
 
    
    (2348 GMT)
    


    
    


 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Thuy Ong; Editing by)

