Australian shares edge higher on Wall Street, high-yield stocks cap gains
May 29, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Australian shares edge higher on Wall Street, high-yield stocks cap gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday led by miners as the Australian dollar fell to 19-month lows and a boost in investor sentiment from Wall Street lifted the market, but gains were capped by a sell-off in high-yielding stocks.

The Australian dollar slumped to its weakest in 19 months on Wednesday after robust U.S. economic data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve may start unwinding its stimulus programme soon.

Global iron ore miner BHP Billiton Ltd jumped 2.6 percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd soared 3.4 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 4.1 points to finish at 4,974.7, according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday, ending a five-day losing streak.

High-yielding financials finished the session weaker. National Australia Bank fell 1.8 percent and top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia plumbed 2.5 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.2 percent higher to 4,488.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

